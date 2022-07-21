Will not bow down to evil forces: CEC

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:32 pm

Will not bow down to evil forces: CEC

We must preserve law and order during elections at any cost, said the CEC

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:32 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the election commission will not bow down to any evil forces.

He made the remarks during talks with the Gano Front at the Election Commission (EC) building in the capital on Thursday, the 5th day of the ongoing dialogue with the political parties.

"Parliamentary elections are a tough and comprehensive event. Such a difficult task is not impossible if there is a sincere and concerted effort from all," he said, adding that it is not possible for the election commission alone.

"We must preserve law and order during elections at any cost. If necessary, the army will actively participate," the CEC said about polls-time violence.

"There is an ongoing debate about the polls-time government. I will convey your messages to the government about election-time government. Only the government can address the matter. A political dialogue is needed for this," said CEC Awal.

The CEC pointed out that the commission may have many limitations in conducting elections.

"The government during the election should be neutral and assist the commission," he stressed.

"The Commission shall exercise its powers in the light of the constitution, laws and regulations. All executive authorities must follow the orders and instructions of the Election Commission if necessary during the election," he said.

During a dialogue with the Jatiya Party earlier in the day, the CEC said that many political parties have various proposals and demands regarding the election-time government.

As these are political issues, "constitutional amendments may be required", he said.

"The government will know what your [political parties] demands are," he said, advising that they should stress those demands to the government to help the authorities understand.

He advised the parties to be aware and vocal, saying, "All must make a concerted effort here. The national election is not something to be trifled with."

Habibul Awal assured the installation of CC cameras in polling stations as well as steps taken by the EC to prevent violence.

"In every dialogue, we heard complaints from the participating political parties about violence and show of power at polling stations during elections. The Election Commission cannot control all this alone. We may need the support of the district administration, police, BGB, district magistrate and even the army," said the CEC.

Regarding the participation of parties, he said, "If political parties do not join, we cannot force them. We can only request them to help make the election participatory."

