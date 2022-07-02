Wild elephant attack and kill another Ctg farmer

In five days, another farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

Abdul Aziz, son of late Gunu Mia of Tripura Sundori area of the union, came under an elephant attack while he was guarding his farmland.

The incident took place on early Saturday at Narishcha Mobarak hill area of Padua union of the upazila.

South Rangunia police station Officer-in-Charge Md Obaidullah said, "The 65-year-old farmer died on the spot at the dead-end of night. As family members are unwilling to file a complaint about the wild elephant attack, the dead body will be handed over to them."

The Forest Department will provide his family with compensation of Tk3 lakh as per the existing law in this regard, he added.

Earlier on 26 June evening, a farmer -- Shah Alam -- was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in the same union.