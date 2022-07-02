Wild elephant attack and kill another Ctg farmer

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 06:12 pm

Related News

Wild elephant attack and kill another Ctg farmer

Five days ago, a wild elephant killed another farmer at the same union

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 06:12 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

In five days, another farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

Abdul Aziz, son of late Gunu Mia of Tripura Sundori area of the union, came under an elephant attack while he was guarding his farmland.

The incident took place on early Saturday at Narishcha Mobarak hill area of Padua union of the upazila.

South Rangunia police station Officer-in-Charge Md Obaidullah said, "The 65-year-old farmer died on the spot at the dead-end of night. As family members are unwilling to file a complaint about the wild elephant attack, the dead body will be handed over to them."

The Forest Department will provide his family with compensation of Tk3 lakh as per the existing law in this regard, he added.

Earlier on 26 June evening, a farmer -- Shah Alam -- was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in the same union.

Top News

Wild elephant / Wild elephants intrude

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

8h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plight of poor cancer patients

Plight of poor cancer patients

1h | Videos
Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation