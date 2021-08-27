Wild elephants intrude in Chakaria locality triggering fear

A herd of 19 wild elephants from Surajpur south forest on Friday entered into a locality in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria triggering fear among the locals.

Azimul Haque, chairman of Surajpur-Manikpur Union Parishad, said the wild elephants were spotted beside the Chhiramora jungle in Manikpur this morning.

Cox's Bazar Forest Department official Towhidul Islam said, "Several staff from the Forest department went to the spot and trying to retreat the elephants into the forest."