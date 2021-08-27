Wild elephants intrude in Chakaria locality triggering fear

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:30 pm

Related News

Wild elephants intrude in Chakaria locality triggering fear

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:30 pm
Wild elephants intrude in Chakaria locality triggering fear

A herd of 19 wild elephants from Surajpur south forest on Friday entered into a locality in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria triggering fear among the locals.

Azimul Haque, chairman of Surajpur-Manikpur Union Parishad, said the wild elephants were spotted beside the Chhiramora jungle in Manikpur this morning.

Cox's Bazar Forest Department official Towhidul Islam said, "Several staff from the Forest department went to the spot and trying to retreat the elephants into the forest."

Top News

wild elephants / Wild elephants intrude

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs