Wild elephant kills man in Cox’s Bazar

A man has been killed in a wild elephant attack in a hilly area of Toitong union in Cox's Bazar's Pekua upazila.

Deceased Abdur Rahman, 40, is the son of Shah Alam in Keronchhari area.

Jamir Uddin, forest officer at Toitong of Chattogram South Forest Division, said despite being speech impaired, Abdur Rahman used to gather wood for his livelihood.

He was killed by a wild elephant while he was collecting wood in the remote hill area this morning, said the official.

He further said the body was recovered around 3pm and later handed over to his family.

