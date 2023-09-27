Wild elephant kills man in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

Wild elephant kills man in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 06:23 pm
Wild elephant kills man in Cox’s Bazar

A man has been killed in a wild elephant attack in a hilly area of Toitong union in Cox's Bazar's Pekua upazila.

Deceased Abdur Rahman, 40, is the son of Shah Alam in Keronchhari area. 

Jamir Uddin, forest officer at Toitong of Chattogram South Forest Division, said despite being speech impaired, Abdur Rahman used to gather wood for his livelihood. 

He was killed by a wild elephant while he was collecting wood in the remote hill area this morning, said the official.

He further said the body was recovered around 3pm and later handed over to his family.
 

Wild elephant / Bangladesh / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy