Wild elephant killed, dismembered by miscreants in Cox’s Bazar

Miscreants dismembered the head and limbs of a wild elephant after killing it in electric trap at Khuniapalang of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Divisional Forest Officer Md Humayun Kabir said it is assumed that the elephant came in contact with an electric trap in a paddy field at South Khuniapalang and died on the spot in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police arrested the owner of the paddy field following a case filed over the incident.

A total of 12 people were made accused in the case. Police were conducting raids to catch the miscreants who dismembered the organs of the elephant.

Earlier in November last year, four more wild elephants were killed by electric shocks and shots in the forests of Eidgaon, Chakaria and Ramu in Cox's Bazar.

Due to deforestation and cutting down of hills, there is a food crisis for wild elephants, according to sources.