Electric snare claims another wild elephant in Ctg 

Another wild elephant has been electrocuted to death after the mammal came in contact with a live electric wire in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

Forest officials recovered the carcass of the wild elephant from the upazila's Lotmoni Hills area after being informed by the locals on Wednesday afternoon.

"On information, a team from the Banshkhali Forest Department and Livestock Services Department went to the spot and recovered the elephant carcass," Rafiqul Islam, a local forest official, told The Business Standard.

An autopsy would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the elephant's death, he added.

Earlier, on November 12, the carcass of another wild elephant was recovered from a paddy field near the Chambal Hills area of Chambal union of the same upazila.

According to Forest Department, in the month of November, at least eight elephants were reportedly killed by electrocution and shooting in Sherpur, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

