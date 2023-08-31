Why should AB Party not get EC registration: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Why should AB Party not get EC registration: HC

The court also asked the Election Commission (EC) why its decision not to register the AB Party should not be declared illegal

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 06:12 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court has issued a ruling seeking an explanation as to why the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) should not be registered as a political party. 

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order today after hearing a writ petition filed by the AB Party.

The court also asked the Election Commission (EC) why its decision not to register the AB Party should not be declared illegal.

The chief election commissioner, secretary and deputy secretary of the Election Commission have been asked to respond within four weeks.

On 24 July, the Election Commission decided not to register the AB Party. Challenging the decision of the EC, convener of the organisation AFM Solaiman Chowdhury filed a writ in the High Court. 

Lawyer Advocate Tajul moved for the writ petitioner during today's hearing. 

On 8 August, the AB Party filed an application to the Election Commission to review its decision regarding the party's registration.

Top News

AB Party / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans