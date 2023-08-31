Why should AB Party not get EC registration: HC

The High Court has issued a ruling seeking an explanation as to why the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) should not be registered as a political party.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order today after hearing a writ petition filed by the AB Party.

The court also asked the Election Commission (EC) why its decision not to register the AB Party should not be declared illegal.

The chief election commissioner, secretary and deputy secretary of the Election Commission have been asked to respond within four weeks.

On 24 July, the Election Commission decided not to register the AB Party. Challenging the decision of the EC, convener of the organisation AFM Solaiman Chowdhury filed a writ in the High Court.

Lawyer Advocate Tajul moved for the writ petitioner during today's hearing.

On 8 August, the AB Party filed an application to the Election Commission to review its decision regarding the party's registration.