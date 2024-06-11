High Court issues rule against NBR chairman for contempt of court

The High Court on Tuesday (11 June) issued a rule seeking to know why punitive measures should not be taken against the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem for contempt of court.

A High Court bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule. Lawyers Barrister Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob and Barrister Md Kausar appeared for the petitioner in the court.

Confirming the rule, Barrister Pallob told TBS, "The rule has been issued to know why action should not be taken against the NBR chairman for disobeying the court order.

"He has been asked to reply within the next four weeks."

On 19 May, a legal notice was sent to the NBR chairman for not submitting a progress report to the High Court on the collection of tax and VAT from internet-based social media including Google, Facebook, and Amazon in accordance with Bangladesh law.

However, as no effective action was taken, a case was filed against him for contempt of court in the relevant branch of the High Court on 5 June.