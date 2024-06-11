HC orders investigation into Rohingyas included as voters, seeks list

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (11 June) ordered an investigation into how many Rohingyas have acquired National Identity Cards (NID) and been included in the voter list.

What happened: A total of 102 Rohingyas were found to have obtained birth certificates illegally while concealing their identities.

49 registrations were obtained from different zone offices of Dhaka North.

The Business Standard has obtained a list of 77 of the Rohingyas who received birth certificates.

What does HC want?: The HC bench consisting of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque ordered to intensify scrutiny and sought a list of Rohingyas who got voter ids.

The Election Commission secretary, the Local Government secretary, the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, and other relevant authorities have been directed to submit a comprehensive report by 8 August.

The decision was made during a hearing on a supplementary application regarding the nationwide inclusion of Rohingya voters.

What led to the petition: Advocate Mohammad Siddiq Ullah Mia argued on behalf of the writ petition.

Previously, on 24 April, in response to a writ petition, the HC requested a list of Rohingyas registered as voters in Cox's Bazar.

Additionally, the court ordered the removal of 38 Rohingyas from the voter list in one union of Cox's Bazar, which led to the supplementary application.

The supplementary was filed on Monday, seeking an investigation and submission of a list detailing how many Rohingyas have been registered as voters across the country.

What was said: "A supplementary application was filed on Monday in conjunction with the ongoing writ petition. Following the court's instructions, the government will submit the list, after which the High Court will issue further directives on the matter," Advocate Mohammad Siddiq Ullah Mia said.

By the numbers:

42 certificates issued in Dhaka North

23 certificates in Rangpur

11 certificates issued in Bagerhat

1 issued in Barishal