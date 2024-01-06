'We saw him burn to death, but could do nothing'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:46 pm

Related News

'We saw him burn to death, but could do nothing'

Witnesses and rescuers recount witnessing the deaths and horror of the Benapole Express train fire that claimed the lives of four

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:46 pm
A Benapole Express train caught fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday, 5 January 2024. Photo: TBS
A Benapole Express train caught fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday, 5 January 2024. Photo: TBS

"As the train was on fire, we saw someone burning on one of the open windows. As we were trying to rescue him, the window shut down completely. He burned to death right in front of our eyes, and we couldn't do anything to save him."

Shadin, a 21-year-old man, was recounting his experience of witnessing the deaths and horror of the Benapole Express train fire that claimed the lives of four. 

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad around 9pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shadin and his friends were near the spot as the train started to burn.

"We even brought a bamboo stick to bring him down but we couldn't"

- Imran, a local rescuer

"After seeing the fire, we reached the spot and rescued some people. It was very hot around the train," he added.

Imran, another 21-year-old man, was among the people trying to rescue the burning man Shadin mentioned. 

"We even brought a bamboo stick to bring him down but we couldn't. Even after all our efforts, we couldn't save him," he said. 

Syed Murad Hossain was looking for his brother's wife, Elina Yasmin, in a crowded Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

"My younger brother's wife was on that train with her five-month-old baby boy. As the train caught fire, she called my brother and said they were in trouble. Her brother [who was also on the train] left the train with her son. I can't find my sister-in-law now," said Murad in a tearful voice. 

He said they already looked for her in DMCH's burn unit before coming to the Sheikh Hasina burn institute.

"She lost her father just ten days ago. She went to the village to bury her father and was on her way back to Dhaka with her son, brother and sister-in-law," Murad added.

"All four bodies have been burned beyond recognition"

- Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman of Dhaka Railway police station (Kamalapur)

Elina's family claimed that she was among the four bodies brought to the morgue. 

Considering that the bodies burned beyond recognition, police, however, said that it would only be possible to confirm the identity of the deceased after conducting DNA tests. 

"All four bodies have been burned beyond recognition. Initially, one has been identified as a man, one as a child, and one as a woman due to having long hair. It is impossible to determine whether the fourth body is male or female," said Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman of Dhaka Railway police station (Kamalapur).

"After preparing the inquest report last night, the four bodies were kept at the DMCH morgue. DNA samples will be collected today [Saturday], and efforts will be made to identify the bodies after the autopsy," he added.

One of the three burnt compartments of Benapole Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar
One of the three burnt compartments of Benapole Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Abu Siddique Khan, a former banker, said his son Asif Mohammad Khan, 30, was burned in the fire. Even though he found him, the former banker could not find his daughter-in-law, Natasha Jasmine. 

Fire on Benapole Express was planned sabotage: Police

"Asif and Natasha went to visit a relative's house in Faridpur. They were returning on the train. As the fire broke out, Asif couldn't escape through the door. He stuck his head out of a window. Although people managed to pull him out, we don't know where his wife is," Abu Siddique said, fearing that Natasha might not have been able to get out in time.

Asif is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with an 8% burn.

Dr Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute, said eight, including two children aged 6 and 11, are currently undergoing treatment at the institute.  

According to him, four of the injured, including the two children and a woman, are suffering from inhalation injuries. Apart from Asif, another man named Nafis Alom has been admitted to the institute with a 5% burn. 

Tarikul also said Koushik Biswas, a 32-year-old doctor, became ill due to the smoke and is currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn unit. 

BNP calls for UN-led probe into Benapole Express train fire

"He was rescued around 11:30pm and brought to the SHNIBPS," he said. 

"We have learned that he is a medical officer at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital," said Tarikul.

Another injured named Amit Devnath, 27, has been undergoing treatment in the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Bacchu Mia, in charge of the hospital's police outpost.

Top News

Benapole Express train fire / Train fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

25m | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

4h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

10m | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

1h | Videos
Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

2h | Videos
ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos