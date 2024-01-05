Four dead as Benapole Express train set on fire in Gopibagh

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 11:24 pm

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least four passengers were killed after the Benapole Express train was set on fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night.

A young man died while trying to evacuate the passengers of the fire-hit train, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Wari Division Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Hossain.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

The charred bogie of Benapole Express train. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
The charred bogie of Benapole Express train. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

"The train might have been set on fire right after it crossed Saydabad station," said Mohammad Iqbal Hossain.

"We initially suspected a fire from households due to the congested area. However, we later discovered that the fire originated from a train. We suspect there may be more individuals inside the train. Now, we will enter and conduct a search and rescue operation," he added.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Eight firefighting units were working on the spot and the fire was brought under control at 10:22pm, Talha Bin Zasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense, told The Business Standard.

"As the train was approaching Kamalapur station, we suddenly detected the smell of smoke. We promptly turned off the air conditioner and disembarked the train," said the train's air conditioning (AC) operator Sayem.

The arson took place two days before the national election in the country. 

BNP, Jamaat and their allies have announced programmes including a hartal on the election day in protest to the national polls.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Earlier, on 19 December, four people including a child were killed after miscreants set fire to Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Expres in the capital's Tejgaon area. 

With the latest casualties, a total of eight people have died in train fires in the country since 28 October.

