BNP calls for UN-led probe into Benapole Express train fire

The BNP has called for an international investigation, under the auspices of the United Nations, into the incident of setting fire to Benapole Express train that claimed at least four lives.

In a statement issued today, BNP Joint Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi drew parallels between the current incident and the past political unrest in 2014 and 2015.

Rizvi said, "Miscreants, supported by the people in power, are responsible for misleading the public through destructive acts. Today's Benapole Express train fire incident is a distressing echo of the past, with the same old tactics being employed once again."

On behalf of BNP, Rizvi called for the immediate arrest of those involved in the train fire and urged the authorities to deliver exemplary punishment to serve as a deterrent.

Rizvi said, "The incident was not an isolated act but part of a broader conspiracy by the ruling party men in reaction to people's support for BNP's movement."

At least four people were killed after Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train was set on fire around 9pm near Gopibagh kitchen market in Dhaka.