We ourselves have to solve our domestic problems: Planning minister

Oxfam, an international non-governmental organisation, hosted a national-level inception workshop on rivers governance, community rights, and resilience at The Westin Dhaka on Wednesday, with Planning minister MA Mannan as the chief guest.

Expressing gratitude towards foreign allies, the minister candidly admitted that ultimately it is the responsibility of the nation to tackle its internal issues.

He highlighted the imperative of independently managing the country's election system as an example of a task that must be handled internally — while refraining from blaming any party. Additionally, the Minister emphasised that Bangladesh has specific internal matters that are of a highly personal nature and require focused attention from its own authorities.

He remarked that Bangladeshi people have the capacity to resolve their own domestic issues strategically. "We have foreign allies — whether it is Sweden, Oxfam, or any other entity. Our allies will visit our country, sit with us, dine with us, and work with us. We cordially welcome them. We are not a friendless nation. But I have to reiterate that we are our own primary ally," Planning Minister mused.

The minister stated, "Not to complain against anyone, but what was about to happen has already taken place." He shared that there is no point in ruminating over past matters. Noting that they work in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Prime Minister, he said that the ultimate goal is to become self-sufficient in resolving own national issues. "Pride and honour comes from doing our tasks ourselves," he continued.

The minister implied that while foreign assistance is always welcome, there are certain national issues where no external intervention is not desired.

Referring to the national election, he said, "No other country can arrange it for us. Neither Indians nor Thai people can cast votes for us. We have to do it ourselves."

He expressed that every political party — whether it is Awami League, BNP, or Jatiya Party — is our own national organisation. He opined that this subject is completely an internal national matter. The way different people observe their own religious rituals, Bangladesh also has internal matters that are of private nature, like the national election, governance, and regulation. He added that the country wishes to resolve these issues internally.

Drawing attention to the consumption of news from various international media outlets such as BBC, CNN, and Indian channels, the Minister stressed the importance of maintaining a strong focus on domestic affairs. Expressing concern over the potential negative consequences of neglecting homeland matters, the Minister cautioned that this could leave the nation vulnerable to exploitation and potential looting by external forces. Emphasising the need to preserve national sovereignty, the Minister warned that failing to prioritise the nation's interests could invite further incursions.

The minister thinks that poverty is the major problem in our country right now. Lamenting that we do not have sufficient financial resources, he said, "Last year, we installed tube wells to get the supply of drinking water. We also built sanitary latrines and schools for toddlers." He especially mentioned that the government established community clinic where two junior physicians are appointed.

He underscored the government's success in taking every village under electricity coverage. In this connection, he admitted about the recent power outages and added that the situation is steadily improving. He assured, "Hopefully, the situation will be completely normal within a few days."