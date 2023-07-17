Waterbus capsize: 6 including driver of bulkhead arrested

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Waterbus capsize: 6 including driver of bulkhead arrested

Relatives of around 12-15 missing persons are still searching the banks of the Buriganga in hopes of finding their loved ones

UNB
17 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Waterbus capsize: 6 including driver of bulkhead arrested

Six people, including the driver of the sand-laden bulkhead RB Tisa-5, were arrested in connection with the sinking of the BRTC passenger waterbus at Telghat in Buriganga River in the Sadarghat area of Dhaka on Monday morning.

The arrestees are the master of the bulkhead Shariful, its driver Ansar, staff members Sukani Sajib Sardar, Lashkar Siam Bepari, Lashkar Shafiul Gazi, and cook Masud Munshi, said Shafiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadarghat River Police Station.

Rescue ship Rustom rescued the waterbus and kept it on the banks of Buriganga in the Postagola area. So far, six people have been rescued alive, and four bodies have been recovered.

Meanwhile, Keraniganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faisal Bin Karim gave Tk25,000 each to the four families of the deceased and Tk10,000 to the surviving families. Relatives of around 12 to 15 missing persons are still searching the banks of the Buriganga in hopes of finding their loved ones.

River police personnel are preparing a list of missing persons.

A five-member committee, including the Dhaka deputy commissioner and BIWTA joint director, has been formed to probe the incident.

Top News

waterbus / Buriganga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

33m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

8m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June