Vote using ballot papers if EVM scheme not passed by mid-January: EC Rasheda

Bangladesh

UNB
08 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Vote using ballot papers if EVM scheme not passed by mid-January: EC Rasheda

UNB
08 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:16 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana on Sunday said that if the scheme for the electronic voting machines (EVMs) is not passed by mid-January, voting in the next general election will be held by using ballot papers.
 
"Unless the new scheme of the EVMs is passed by mid-January, these machines cannot be used in 150 (parliamentary) seats. In this case, the EC will have to prepare for voting on ballot papers," she told the media after a meeting with technical experts at her Election Commission office in Agargaon Sunday (8 January). 

The Election Commission had earlier proposed a project of Tk 9000 crore to the government for procuring and using EVMs in 150 seats. That proposal has not yet been cleared. 
 
The EC commissioner said the EVM project does not seem to have progressed much. 

"We said that we will use EVMs in a maximum of 150 seats subject to receipt of project funds," she said. "If it comes on time, it is better. If not, we will do with what we have. We have the capacity to use EVMs in 70 to 80 seats, (but) I don't know what we have now," she added. 
  
She said that they did not talk to the policymakers (ministries) about this and said that it is not customary. The EC Secretariat may discuss this. 

Top News

EVM / ballot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

8h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

7h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

30m | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

2h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

2h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals