Even if minister's son responsible for closure of polling stations, he should be arrested: CEC

TBS REPORT
07 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:06 pm

Presiding Officer Harun-or-Rashid later confirmed the men were led by the son of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Illustration: Freepik
Illustration: Freepik

No one involved in vote cancellation or irregularities in polling stations will be spared, Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal warned today (7 January). 

Asked about the cancellation of votes in three centres since morning, he said even if the person responsible for irregularities is a minister's son, he should be arrested.

Speaking at Election Commission's monitoring cell, he said these instructions had been conveyed to the field level administration.

Early this morning, voting was suspended at the Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre in Narshingdi-4 constituency comprising Belabo and Monohardi upazilas around 8am.

The cancellation came after some men forced their way into the centre. 

Belabo Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman said the people tried to snatch the ballot papers and even stamped 12. 

Presiding Officer Harun-or-Rashid later confirmed the men were led by the son of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. 

Elsewhere, votes of two centres in Cumilla were cancelled after a video went viral of ballot papers which were already stamped in advance.

 

