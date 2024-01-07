As videos of already stamped ballots in Cumilla go viral, numbers of votes cancelled 

Ballot papers already stamped before voters cast their vote at Padma Govt Primary School polling center of Cumilla-4 Constituency. Photo: TBS

A number of votes in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila have been cancelled after videos of already stamped ballot papers emerged in two centres (Chandina and Debidar).

Videos of the ballots with seals began circulating on social media.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Chandina Upazila Javed Mohammad Shoaib said votes were cancelled after the matter was brought to the attention of the higher authorities.

"We are trying our best to apprehend the culprits," he said.

The videos with the stamped ballot papers emerged from Dollai Nawabpur High School, Mohichail High School, and Naotla Government Primary School polling stations of the upazila.

In the footage, Muntakim Ashraf Titu, an independent candidate with the eagle symbol, is seen visiting the Dollai Nababapur High School Centre.

At that time, he saw the seal of the boat on the ballot already entered and started shouting.

"We have already received news of false voting in most centres of Chandina. After a while I will hold a press conference and give details about this," he said.

The Cumilla-7 seat is being contested by AL's Pran Gopal Datta, Bangladesh Congress' Salam Mia, Bangladesh Supreme Party's Md Sahidullah, Gano Front's Md Emdadul Haque, Jatiyo Party's Md Lutfur Reza and KSJL's Tofayel Hossain.