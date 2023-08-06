EC mulls sending ballot papers to polling stations morning of national election day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:29 pm

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. File Photo: Collected
The Election Commission (EC) might decide to send ballot papers to polling stations in the morning of the 12th National Elections day to prevent irregularities prior to voting, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

Speaking to reporters at his office in the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Sunday, EC Alamgir said, "This time, the elections will be held using ballot papers... We have some strategies to ensure that there is no misconduct in the elections, and we will try to implement them." 

He said, for instance, the commission might send ballot papers to all centres early in the morning of the election day before voting starts. 

"So far, in all the elections we have held using ballot papers, the ballots were sent to the centres in the morning. We might take such a decision for the national elections as well." 

As for centres where it would not be possible to send the ballot papers in the morning, the Election Commission would send those "the night before with special arrangements to avoid misconduct or robbery on the way".

On whether there is a plan to install CCTV cameras in all centres, he said the matter has not yet been discussed formally. 

"Because you know, there are 4,00,000 polling stations when voting is held in 300 constituencies. There may be several centres. It would be difficult to monitor with CCTV cameras in so many centres."

He also said if all political parties participate in the elections, a balance will be established automatically. 

"Rather than security forces, they [political parties] play a role in maintaining law and order because they know if the situation deteriorates anyhow or a fraudulent situation arises during the election, they will suffer," Alamgir said.

Asked whether there is any pressure on domestic and international observers, the EC said there is none. 

He said, "Why would there be [any pressure]? We have been saying from the beginning that foreign observers can come as often as they like. There is no restriction from our side. 

"If they apply to us, we send it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. They also review whether applicants are actually observers, and have been involved in observation in the past. If the visa is granted, there is no objection from our side."

