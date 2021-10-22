Violence in Rohingya camps to prevent repatriation: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 02:35 pm

Photo: TBS
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said violent activities including murders are happening in the Rohingya camps in a planned manner to prevent repatriation.

"The process of Rohingya repatriation is underway which is against the interests of those who do not want it. They may cause such incidents," he said referring to the shooting that took place early Friday at a Rohingya camp killing seven people.

Responding to a question from reporters in Sylhet, the foreign minister said a meeting was held yesterday with the home ministry to improve the law and order situation in and outside the Rohingya camps.

"Such incidents are a matter of real panic," he said.

He reiterated that the decision to open fire at the Myanmar border could be taken if necessary to stop drug and arms smuggling centring the Rohingya camps.

Earlier Dr Momen delivered a speech as the chief guest at a public awareness discussion on high blood pressure prevention and control in Sylhet district organised by National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Jalalabad Association.

