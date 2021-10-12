Verdict in Banani double rape case deferred

Accused in the case. Photo: Collected
Accused in the case. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has deferred the delivery of the verdict in a case filed against Safat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewellers owner and four others, over the rape of two private university students in a hotel, The Raintree Dhaka, Banani, in 2017.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar was expected to deliver the verdict today.

However, as she is currently on sick leave, the verdict could not be delivered and a new date is yet to be set, reports Jago News.

Earlier on 3 October, the same judge had cancelled the bails of Safat Ahmed along with the other accused and sent them to jail.

The four other accused of the case are Safat's friends, Nayem Ashraf, Shadman Sakif, his driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

All the accused were on bail. Four of them gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.

Two female private university students were allegedly raped by the accused under the influence of alcohol at The Raintree Hotel in Banani on 28 March, 2017. Later, one of the victims filed the case with the Banani police on 6 May of the same year.

On 8 June, 2017, police submitted the charge sheet against all the five FIR-listed accused in the case. They were indicted on 13 July.

A total of 22 out of 47 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, have testified before the tribunal.

The recording of testimonies in the case was completed on 22 August this year.
 

