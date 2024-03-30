College girl raped at gun point in Dhaka, accused Tangail AL leader sued

A college girl was allegedly raped by an Awami League leader of Tangail at gunpoint at his residence in Uttara area of the capital on Friday (29 March) night.

The victim filed a case under Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act against him with Turag Police Station early today, said the police station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafa Anowar.

Accused Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir, vice president of the Tangail city unit AL, took the girl to his flat in Priyanka city residential area (R/A) in Uttara and raped her there, according to the case statement.

Receiving a call from national emergency service 999, police rescued the girl from the flat on Friday night but didn't find the accused there during the drive, the OC said.

The victim's mother alleged that a woman was involved in the rape incident.

She also alleged that police were dilly-dallying to take the case from Friday night and they were pressuring them to file a case against unidentified people.

OC Mostafa said legal action in this connection is underway.