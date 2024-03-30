College girl raped at gun point in Dhaka, accused Tangail AL leader sued

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 07:44 pm

Related News

College girl raped at gun point in Dhaka, accused Tangail AL leader sued

Accused Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir, vice president of the Tangail city unit AL, took the girl to his flat in Priyanka city residential area (R/A) in Uttara and raped her there, according to the case statement

UNB
30 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 07:44 pm
College girl raped at gun point in Dhaka, accused Tangail AL leader sued

A college girl was allegedly raped by an Awami League leader of Tangail at gunpoint at his residence in Uttara area of the capital on Friday (29 March) night.

The victim filed a case under Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act against him with Turag Police Station early today, said the police station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafa Anowar.

Accused Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir, vice president of the Tangail city unit AL, took the girl to his flat in Priyanka city residential area (R/A) in Uttara and raped her there, according to the case statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Receiving a call from national emergency service 999, police rescued the girl from the flat on Friday night but didn't find the accused there during the drive, the OC said.  

The victim's mother alleged that a woman was involved in the rape incident.

She also alleged that police were dilly-dallying to take the case from Friday night and they were pressuring them to file a case against unidentified people.

OC Mostafa said legal action in this connection is underway.

Top News

Tangail AL leader / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

13h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

30m | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

3h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

4h | Videos