US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, Donald Lu visits Rohingya camp

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, and US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu arrived in Cox's Bazar today (12 July) to visit Rohingya camps.

The 10-member delegation of the US State Department, including US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas and Refugee Coordinator Mackenzie Rowe, led by Zeya, landed in Cox's Bazar at 9am.

They visited the UNHCR-run Rohingya registration centre at camp no 9 of Ukhiya, Balukhali at 10:50am.

The high-profile delegation will visit the Nutrition Centre, and Cultural Memory Centre and interact with the officials of almost all international organisations working in Cox's Bazar.

They will also interact directly with the Rohingya refugees in various programmes throughout the day.

Zeya and Lu will return to Dhaka in the afternoon after discussions with the government's refugee relief and repatriation officials in Cox's Bazar.