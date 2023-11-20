Applications open for US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation 2024

The US Embassy in Bangladesh is now accepting applications for the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) 2024 Grants Program.

The grants offered range from $10,000 to $500,000, supporting projects with durations spanning one to five years, according to a press release issued on Monday (20 November).

AFCP aims to preserve both tangible and intangible heritage, including historic buildings, archaeological sites, manuscripts, museum collections, and various forms of traditional cultural expressions such as indigenous languages and crafts.

Since its establishment in 2001, AFCP has funded over 1,000 projects in more than 120 countries globally.

In Bangladesh alone, AFCP has contributed over $800,000 to support 12 projects over the past 12 years.

Interested applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59 pm on 15 January.