Applications open for US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation 2024

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:01 pm

Related News

Applications open for US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation 2024

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:01 pm
Applications open for US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation 2024

The US Embassy in Bangladesh is now accepting applications for the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) 2024 Grants Program.

The grants offered range from $10,000 to $500,000, supporting projects with durations spanning one to five years, according to a press release issued on Monday (20 November).

AFCP aims to preserve both tangible and intangible heritage, including historic buildings, archaeological sites, manuscripts, museum collections, and various forms of traditional cultural expressions such as indigenous languages and crafts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since its establishment in 2001, AFCP has funded over 1,000 projects in more than 120 countries globally.

In Bangladesh alone, AFCP has contributed over $800,000 to support 12 projects over the past 12 years.

Interested applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59 pm on 15 January.

Top News

US embassy / AFCP 2024 Grants Program

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

8h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

37m | TBS SPORTS
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

2h | TBS Entertainment