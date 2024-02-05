US Embassy hosts first ever tech camp in Bangladesh to empower young journalists  

TBS Report 
05 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

Organised by the Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau (ECA) of the US Department of State, in partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) Inc, the camp fosters technological innovation and empowers future leaders to address real-world challenges through pragmatic solutions.

US Embassy hosts first ever tech camp in Bangladesh to empower young journalists  

The US Embassy in Dhaka has inaugurated a three-day tech camp workshop on Monday that aims to empower 50 aspiring journalists to combat misinformation, fact check, and learn best practices on artificial intelligence (AI).  

After joining the inauguration program, US Embassy Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli said, "Every day, we are exposed to so much information that we can barely keep track of. Oftentimes, we mix rumours with facts and truths. It is really easy to become confused.

To deal with this challenge, we need to equip ourselves with critical thinking and the correct tools to identify." 

Organised by the Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau (ECA) of the US Department of State, in partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) Inc, the camp fosters technological innovation and empowers future leaders to address real-world challenges through pragmatic solutions, reads a press statement.

"The US Embassy in Dhaka remains committed to supporting Bangladeshi civil society, protecting vulnerable populations, and promoting technological innovation," it added. 

This commitment extends to programs like Youth Vote Matters, English language learning, STEAM education, internet safety literacy, and addressing misinformation through partnerships with alumni groups and civil society organisations.

