US embassy advises citizens in Bangladesh to exercise caution ahead of national elections

The United States Embassy in Dhaka has advised US citizens in Bangladesh to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

In a Demonstration Alert published on its website on Sunday (21 May), the embassy made some recommendations to the US citizens staying in the country including Dhaka.

"The next general election is anticipated to occur before or during January 2024, and political party rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced. Political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer," it said.

"US citizens should practise vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

"Avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," it added.

The alert further recommended some actions to take which includes avoiding large crowds and protests, being aware of one's surroundings at all times, monitoring local news, remaining vigilant, and always carrying one's charged mobile phone for emergency communications.