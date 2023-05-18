Police asked to form 'crisis response team' ahead of 12th national polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Police asked to form 'crisis response team' ahead of 12th national polls

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:13 pm
Police asked to form &#039;crisis response team&#039; ahead of 12th national polls

All police units, including the district police, have been asked to form a crisis response team (CRT) ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election to prevent any kind of crime, illegal activities and unwanted incidents.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the largest unit of Bangladesh police, have already initiated CRT's primary work, said sources who were present at the Quarterly Crime Conference held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Thursday.

The team would be deployed on an emergency basis to thwart any protest and conflict involving vandalism of state property and threats to public lives and the national economy.

The Superintendents of Police (SP) have also been asked to remain alert so that none can create chaos during power outages. They have also been asked to monitor social media to make sure rumours do not spread through social media, which can rapidly create unrest in an area.

At the two-day quarterly crime conference, a special drive across the country has been sought.

Besides, an SP in the Chattogram range raised an alarming issue claiming that illegal arms are sprawling across the country. So, he demanded a special drive against all kinds of illegal arms and their use ahead of the election.

From the conference, directives have been made to arrest the fugitives who are accused of arson, vandalism and political anarchy cases, mostly filed during 2013-14. Many of the accused got out of jail on bail and are absconding at present, a source said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who was present at the conference said that in the upcoming months, new challenges would come up. "You [police] have to make every effort to meet those challenges."

Addressing the police officers present at the conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said that any kind of rumour can worsen the country's law and order situation, which should be checked by cyber monitoring. "Cyber patrolling should be increased during the days to come."

Any conspiracy to destabilise the country must be stopped, the IGP added.

To face the challenges, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun added, the police have already been provided with the necessary logistics and training. So, policemen across the country have the strong morale at present required to face new challenges.

Referring to the next polls-time situation, the IGP said, "Police will do everything possible to keep the law and order condition normal before the election. We are ready to thwart any plot that may worsen the law and order situation."

Deputy inspector generals, all SPs and chiefs of all police units took part in the meeting.

Top News

police / Crisis Response Team (CRT) / National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

8h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

9h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

12h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

2h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

3h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

7h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May