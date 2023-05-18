Police asked to form 'crisis response team' ahead of 12th national polls

All police units, including the district police, have been asked to form a crisis response team (CRT) ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election to prevent any kind of crime, illegal activities and unwanted incidents.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the largest unit of Bangladesh police, have already initiated CRT's primary work, said sources who were present at the Quarterly Crime Conference held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Thursday.

The team would be deployed on an emergency basis to thwart any protest and conflict involving vandalism of state property and threats to public lives and the national economy.

The Superintendents of Police (SP) have also been asked to remain alert so that none can create chaos during power outages. They have also been asked to monitor social media to make sure rumours do not spread through social media, which can rapidly create unrest in an area.

At the two-day quarterly crime conference, a special drive across the country has been sought.

Besides, an SP in the Chattogram range raised an alarming issue claiming that illegal arms are sprawling across the country. So, he demanded a special drive against all kinds of illegal arms and their use ahead of the election.

From the conference, directives have been made to arrest the fugitives who are accused of arson, vandalism and political anarchy cases, mostly filed during 2013-14. Many of the accused got out of jail on bail and are absconding at present, a source said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who was present at the conference said that in the upcoming months, new challenges would come up. "You [police] have to make every effort to meet those challenges."

Addressing the police officers present at the conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said that any kind of rumour can worsen the country's law and order situation, which should be checked by cyber monitoring. "Cyber patrolling should be increased during the days to come."

Any conspiracy to destabilise the country must be stopped, the IGP added.

To face the challenges, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun added, the police have already been provided with the necessary logistics and training. So, policemen across the country have the strong morale at present required to face new challenges.

Referring to the next polls-time situation, the IGP said, "Police will do everything possible to keep the law and order condition normal before the election. We are ready to thwart any plot that may worsen the law and order situation."

Deputy inspector generals, all SPs and chiefs of all police units took part in the meeting.