Nature-based drainage system stressed to address Dhaka’s waterlogging

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam receives a crest after a seminar on “Transformative Change in Stormwater Management of Dhaka City” in Dhaka on 3 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka's drainage system has to have the capacity to hold 30 mm of rain per hour as with less than 20 mm of rain on 21 September most areas remained waterlogged for several hours, city planners said on Tuesday (3 October).

At a seminar on "Transformative Change in Stormwater Management of Dhaka City", they recommended modernisation of the drainage system through nature-based solutions to mitigate waterlogging in the city.

They emphasised regular cleaning to keep drains functional and proper monitoring to free canals from encroachment and pollution.

At the event arranged by the Department of Civil Engineering of the United International University (UIU) on its campus, they also advocated for not using concrete inside drains so that water can go into the ground.

Prof Md Mujibur Rahman, from the Department of Civil Engineering at UIU, highlighted that Dhaka's infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle climate change.

He pointed out that while rainfall in Dhaka has slightly increased over the past 66 years, the number of water reservoirs, canals, and ponds for rainwater storage has diminished.

He suggested the creation of five more water reservoirs similar to Hatirjheel, emphasising that Hatirjheel, in addition to being a recreational area, serves as a drainage solution.

Prof Md Ataur Rahman, from the Department of Water Resources Engineering at BUET, stressed protecting Dhaka's canals and rivers.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, emphasised political will and leadership to save Dhaka's environment and canals.

He drew parallels to the successful construction of the Padma Bridge, achieved through political determination, and urged similar efforts to restore Dhaka's canals.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam of Dhaka North City Corporation expressed his commitment to canal restoration efforts.