Upazilas too might see traffic congestion if AL stays in power: LGRD minister

Describing the heavy traffic in the capital as an outcome of development, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam Wednesday said that traffic congestion might be seen in the upazilas as well if the Awami League returns to power for another term.

"The country has been undergoing economic development since the Awami League came to power in 2009 increasing the number of private cars on the roads. If Awami League comes to power for another term, there will be traffic jams in the rural areas," he said at the parliament in response to the criticism over traffic congestion in the capital by BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022, Harunur Rashid said that Dhaka has become a stagnant city. The Awami League remained in power for 15 years in a row putting the city in a dire strait.

Due to noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, mosquito infestation, waste mismanagement, and unplanned urbanisation, not only Dhaka but the whole country has turned into an uninhabitable country, said the BNP lawmaker.

He also expressed fear that the traffic congestion in Dhaka cannot be solved with the implementation of metro rail.

Responding to Harun, Tazul Islam said that this occurred because people's lives have improved.

"You are talking about air and noise pollution? It used to take me 10 to 15 minutes to reach Gulshan from my office at Motijheel. Now it takes a lot more time as our income is increasing and people are buying private cars," he said.

Referring to the crowd in Dhaka, the minister said more people are migrating towards the capital as they can be self-dependent here like others. This is common in all the big cities of the world including London, Tokyo and Kolkata, he added.

"All the city authorities managed the influx of people and we are working on it too. The Prime Minister has instructed me and made me the chair of the detailed area plan where many issues are under consideration," the minister explained.