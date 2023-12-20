Unique Meghnaghat Power gets Tk11 crore tax exemption

Private-owned Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited (UMPL) has received tax exemption of Tk11 crore in four sectors for construction of a power plant at Meghnaghat in Narayanganj.

The sectors are deeds of mortgage over freehold interest, assignment of sub-plot land lease agreement, security assignment and reinsurance assignment deed.

The Internal Resource Division under the finance ministry issued an order (statutory regulatory order) waiving the tax for the 584 MW power plant on Tuesday.