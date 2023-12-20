Unique Meghnaghat Power gets Tk11 crore tax exemption

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:42 pm

The Internal Resource Division under the finance ministry issued an order (statutory regulatory order) waiving the tax for the 584 MW power plant on Tuesday.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Private-owned Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited (UMPL) has received tax exemption of Tk11 crore in four sectors for construction of a power plant at Meghnaghat in Narayanganj.

The sectors are deeds of mortgage over freehold interest, assignment of sub-plot land lease agreement, security assignment and reinsurance assignment deed.

The Internal Resource Division under the finance ministry issued an order (statutory regulatory order) waiving the tax for the 584 MW power plant on Tuesday.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

