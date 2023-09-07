Sweden contributes SEK 150m, partners with Unicef to improve lives of children in Bangladesh

The Government of Sweden is contributing SEK 150 million to improve the lives of children in Bangladesh through partnership with Unicef .

The funds will be used to support Unicef Country Programme in Bangladesh with a focus on health, nutrition, WASH and child protection, reads a press release.

"I am delighted that this substantial contribution of flexible, multi-year funding from the Government of Sweden will enable Unicef Bangladesh to channel resources where they are needed most" said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

With this support, Unicef will continue ongoing programmes including strengthening primary healthcare, providing safe water and sanitation and protecting women and children from violence, abuse and neglect.

Sweden is an important advocate for children's rights and the partnership with Unicef in Bangladesh has evolved from a project-focused collaboration to a strategic partnership to realise child rights in Bangladesh, particularly those from the most disadvantaged communities.

Through this partnership, Sweden will continue to work with Unicef and the Government of Bangladesh to ensure that sustainable initiatives are in place to help meet the needs and rights of children in vulnerable communities.

Swedish Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde said, "Children are our common future. Sweden firmly believes that investing in a safe and healthy environment for children, is essential for the wellbeing of a society at large. I am happy to enter into this partnership with Unicef , where Sweden can continue to support children´s rights and wellbeing in Bangladesh."

Since 2005, Sweden has contributed over $60 million to Unicef in Bangladesh, and is consistently one of the largest contributors to Unicef 's global core resources. Sweden's generous contributions help deliver results for millions of children every year through Unicef 's development and humanitarian programmes across the world.