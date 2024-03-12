Govt with UNICEF accelerates efforts in combating violence against children

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA), with technical support of UNICEF, today launched the "National Multimedia Campaign on Prevention of Violence Against Children (VAC) and Child Marriage (CM)."

The initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Accelerating Protection for Children (APC) project led by MoWCA and UNICEF to address the alarming prevalence of violence against children and child marriage in Bangladesh. The project is focused on strengthening institutional capacity and establishing a system for child protection at national and sub-national level.

"Today's launching is a pivotal moment in our ongoing mission to protect the rights and dignity of children in Bangladesh," stated Simeen Hussain (Rimi), tate Minister, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

"Violence against children and child marriage not only violates their fundamental rights but also has enduring detrimental effects on their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. The government is committed to working hand in hand with UNICEF and other stakeholders to eradicate these harmful practices and create a safe and nurturing environment for all children," she added.