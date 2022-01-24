UNICEF to provide $306m for child development

Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will provide $306 million in assistance over the next five years for the overall development of children in Bangladesh.

To this end, an agreement, Bangladesh-UNICEF Country Programme Document (CPD) 2022-2026, was signed between the government and UNICEF at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

Signing the agreement, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, said the commitment of UNICEF to child development remains at the heart of its work in Bangladesh.

He said, hopefully the new partnership document will play a significant role in the development of children in Bangladesh, addressing matters like children's health, nutrition, education, child protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin, on behalf of the Bangladesh government, and Sheldon Yett, on behalf of UNICEF, signed the new CPD.

Senior officials of ERD, one of four divisions of the finance ministry, and of UNICEF, were present on the occasion.

Signing the document, Fatima Yasmin also expressed hope that the new CPD will significantly contribute to the overall development of children and women in Bangladesh.

She acknowledged the significant contribution of UNICEF in Bangladesh since 1971.

A range of projects will be implemented from 2022 to 2026 under the new CPD over the next five years.



The previous CPD 2017-2020 was supposed to end, 31 December 2020. However, due to Covid, it was extended to 31 December 2021.

The CPD 2022-2026 has six sectorial components: health; nutrition; education; child protection; water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); and social protection.

The new CPD is fully aligned with and contributes to the government's 8th Five Year Plan 2020-2025 and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026. It will also focus on a rapid recovery from the Covid pandemic.

