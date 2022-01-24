UNICEF to provide $306m for child development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

UNICEF to provide $306m for child development

The next five years the funds will assist children’s development in Bangladesh 

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:08 pm
Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M
Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will provide $306 million in assistance over the next five years for the overall development of children in Bangladesh.

To this end, an agreement, Bangladesh-UNICEF Country Programme Document (CPD) 2022-2026, was signed between the government and UNICEF at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

Signing the agreement, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett, said the commitment of UNICEF to child development remains at the heart of its work in Bangladesh.

He said, hopefully the new partnership document will play a significant role in the development of children in Bangladesh, addressing matters like children's health, nutrition, education, child protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin, on behalf of the Bangladesh government, and Sheldon Yett, on behalf of UNICEF, signed the new CPD.

Senior officials of ERD, one of four divisions of the finance ministry, and of UNICEF, were present on the occasion.

Signing the document, Fatima Yasmin also expressed hope that the new CPD will significantly contribute to the overall development of children and women in Bangladesh. 

She acknowledged the significant contribution of UNICEF in Bangladesh since 1971.

A range of projects will be implemented from 2022 to 2026 under the new CPD over the next five years.
 
The previous CPD 2017-2020 was supposed to end, 31 December 2020. However, due to Covid, it was extended to 31 December 2021. 

The CPD 2022-2026 has six sectorial components: health; nutrition; education; child protection; water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); and social protection. 

The new CPD is fully aligned with and contributes to the government's 8th Five Year Plan 2020-2025 and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026. It will also focus on a rapid recovery from the Covid pandemic.
 

Top News

Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

6h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

7h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

10h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

3h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

3h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’