HOV Bangladesh holds ‘Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize Ceremony-2024’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 08:11 pm

Photos: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Photos: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Junior Water Prize, a vital platform for nurturing young minds and potential change-makers, celebrated its 10th anniversary with "Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize Ceremony-2024", held today (10 May) at Gulshan, Dhaka.

The winning project, "High voltage plasma water purifier from E-waste" led by Zabeer Zarif Akhter, secured the top position, earning the opportunity to represent Bangladesh at the "Stockholm Junior Water Prize" in Sweden this August. 

Runners-up projects included "Reduction of Irrigation Water in Agriculture (Paddy) by Using Eco-Friendly Biological Sponge from Sponge Gourd" by Alman Sikder and "Cheap & Rapid Method of Detecting Water Contamination and Treatment Using Machine Learning in a Modular Device" by Abrar Abir and AZM Emtenan Kabir.

The competition, which commenced in October last year, witnessed 168 participants aged 15-20 submitting 46 projects. Eleven papers were selected for the final stage, aligning with the competition's aim to amplify youth voices and foster actionable solutions to water-related challenges.

The event, graced by the presence of Ambassador of Sweden in Dhaka, Alexandra Berg von Linde, highlighted the pressing need for innovative solutions to global water challenges.

Addressing the audience, the ambassador stressed the urgent impact of climate change on water accessibility and underscored the role of young minds in devising solutions. 

"We can all agree on the fact that the planet no longer functions the way it once did. The impact of climate change is having a profound negative effect on our communities, on our societies, but also on access to water," said Linde. 

"There are more young people in the world today than ever before. It's therefore essential that they are now part of the solution and building process to tackle the many challenges that humanity faces. This competition has been leading the way in youth engagement and actively seeks to increase the participation and engagement of young people," she continued.

Special guest Raphael Nwozor, WASH manager and OIC of WASH chief at UNICEF Bangladesh, said, "Bangladesh is a nation with abundance of water resources, in our many rivers, extensive groundwater resources, but yet played with the paradox of water scarcity in terms of quality. 

"As we know, about 80% of vacant water at the household level is contaminated with bad elements, according to a survey. We also face other challenges in terms of equitable distribution of these water resources. There are also challenges connected with economic custody. As we continue using groundwater, the level of groundwater is going below and below in terms of developing water levels."

The event was coordinated by the national organiser, the House of Volunteers (HOV), in collaboration with esteemed partners including WaterAid Bangladesh, UNICEF, and ITN-BUET, with technical support from ESTex and media media support from The Business Standard.

 

