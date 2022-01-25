UN unlikely to bar RAB from peacekeeping missions: Momen

The United Nations (UN) is very unlikely to bar Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel from its peacekeeping missions, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said on Tuesday (25 January).

"Supporters and lobbyists of various organisations are spreading misinformation about Bangladesh that is why the letter was sent. The UN did not take any action. We are seeing what can be done," Dr Momen said about the recent letter sent to the UN by 12 human rights organisations urging not to include RAB members in peacekeeping missions.

The foreign minister made the statement while paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the 21st founding anniversary of Bangabandhu Foundation.

"Not all international organisations are good organisations. An international organisation has said that RAB has killed a lot of people, the same organisation once said that there are weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The US government considered this to be true and attacked Iraq but did not find any weapon. So, I would ask the US to remember how that organisation misguided them," Dr Momen said.

"RAB has worked tirelessly and honestly in Bangladesh which is why the organisation is accepted by all. However, we also have duties. If thw law has been broken then action will be taken. Already action has been taken in a few cases of misusing power," he added.

"The United States has often guided the RAB in rules of engagement and action. So, if there is any problem they can give fresh training to the RAB before sending them to peace missions," The foreign minister continued.

Momen said he does not think that the letter will have any effect on RAB personnel joining the UN's peace-keeping missions.

"The UN always sends members to peacekeeping missions after proper verification. This is only a media storm, any serious implication is unlikely," the minister further added.