UK envoy urges all to form inclusive, non-partisan EC

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 07:31 pm

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson. Photo: Mumit M

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has urged all stakeholders to ensure an inclusive and non-partisan Election Commission for the 2023 national election.

"With international partners, we support the multi-party and transparent democracy in Bangladesh provided in the constitution and urged a fair and credible process for the elections due at the end of 2023," he said Sunday (13 February) while addressing an event arranged by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) marking 50 years of Bangladesh-UK diplomatic ties.

He noted long term stability and economic growth flourish best in open and democratic societies with strong institutions, public accountability and competitive elections. 

"This means first, allowing all parties to organise and be heard in advance of the election so that there is a real debate about the future of the country," added the high commissioner.

Dickson further said milestones such as the Election Commission formation process send a signal on the trajectory of this administration. 

Strong commitments from all parties on a free and fair process would help set the tone, he added. 

The British High Commissioner announced that the UK will host a global equality conference to promote fundamental human rights. 

"This includes empowering women and girls, and standing with those who support tolerance and religious freedom, as set out in Bangladesh's Constitution," he said. 

The event was conducted by DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu.   

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson / election

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

