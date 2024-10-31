Student parliament election to be conducted before any other election: Nahid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

Student parliament election to be conducted before any other election: Nahid

Nahid said political parties are trying to sideline students. They are talking about national elections but no one is talking about student parliament elections, he added.

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:23 pm
Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected

Election for student parliaments will be conducted before any other election is conducted in the country, said Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Nahid Islam.

During an event held yesterday (30 October), Nahid Islam said it has only been three months since the interim government took charge. The government never said they will not hold an election, but they have not yet been able to bring necessary changes for an environment conducive for an election.

"But election is only a part of the reform process; if we cannot bring a few fundamental changes then election will be of no use. Hundreds of people did not sacrifice their lives just for a handover of power," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We want to initiate the reform process of a few certain things before thinking about elections," he also said.

"Our first priority is to stand beside the families of those who were martyred or injured in the mass uprising. And the second priority is to bring to book those involved in this mass killing and fascism in the country," said Nahid.

"We want to complete the trial for those involved in the atrocities during the period of this interim government," he added.

Thirdly, the reform of all institutions of the state will be conducted. People have lost all faith in the state apparatuses, this faith must be restored through reforms, he said.

The adviser emphasised that students were at the forefront of the revolution and there remained much space for discussions about their future and how to create a harmony between students and political parties.

Nahid said political parties are trying to sideline students. They are talking about national elections but no one is talking about student parliament elections, he added.

"Before any other election we have to ensure student parliament elections," he added.

Regarding the role of the media, he said those were seen as critics of the government in most places of the world but in Bangladesh the situation had been the opposite. 

Top News

Nahid Islam / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

17h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

20h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

21h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

39m | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

2h | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

2h | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

2h | Videos