Student parliament election to be conducted before any other election: Nahid

Election for student parliaments will be conducted before any other election is conducted in the country, said Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Nahid Islam.

During an event held yesterday (30 October), Nahid Islam said it has only been three months since the interim government took charge. The government never said they will not hold an election, but they have not yet been able to bring necessary changes for an environment conducive for an election.

"But election is only a part of the reform process; if we cannot bring a few fundamental changes then election will be of no use. Hundreds of people did not sacrifice their lives just for a handover of power," he added.

"We want to initiate the reform process of a few certain things before thinking about elections," he also said.

"Our first priority is to stand beside the families of those who were martyred or injured in the mass uprising. And the second priority is to bring to book those involved in this mass killing and fascism in the country," said Nahid.

"We want to complete the trial for those involved in the atrocities during the period of this interim government," he added.

Thirdly, the reform of all institutions of the state will be conducted. People have lost all faith in the state apparatuses, this faith must be restored through reforms, he said.

The adviser emphasised that students were at the forefront of the revolution and there remained much space for discussions about their future and how to create a harmony between students and political parties.

Nahid said political parties are trying to sideline students. They are talking about national elections but no one is talking about student parliament elections, he added.

"Before any other election we have to ensure student parliament elections," he added.

Regarding the role of the media, he said those were seen as critics of the government in most places of the world but in Bangladesh the situation had been the opposite.