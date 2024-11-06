BNP to launch movement in March-April if polls roadmap not declared within 2-3 months

With repeated calls for a national polls roadmap from the interim government remaining unanswered, the BNP is now preparing to wage a movement to exert pressure on the government on the issue, said party sources.

At a meeting by the BNP's Standing Committee – the highest policy making forum of the party – on Monday joined by BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, it was decided that the government will be asked for an electoral roadmap within the next two to three months. If not responded, the party would go on programmes from March-April next year to put pressure.

However, at the meeting, a few members voiced their preference to move forward at a more measured pace.

Several BNP leaders told The Business Standard that there is a clear indication that the interim government is systematically neglecting the opinions of the BNP, as demonstrated by the lack of communication with the party before the formation of the search commission tasked with forming the Election Commission (EC).

Moreover, recent comments from various advisers indicate that the elections might be delayed in order to enable the emergence of a competing political force against the BNP.

Meanwhile, the BNP has begun to reinforce its communication with its partners in the simultaneous movement, and is conducting meetings with aligned smaller parties.

According to party sources, the BNP has also pledged nominations to 18 senior leaders from smaller parties in order to strengthen alliances in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Recently, at a Jamaat-e-Islami event, BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Salah Uddin Ahmed expressed their desire to join forces. The move illustrates the BNP's dedication to sustaining alliances with like-minded parties and its proactive stance in reinforcing the demand for national polls.

Earlier, on 3 November, citing the "minus-two formula" during the 1/11 political changeover in 2007, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir warned against recurrence of any depoliticisation efforts. "We want to make it clear that you should not try to do anything to exclude the BNP as part of any plots because the people of Bangladesh will never accept it."

Mirza Fakhrul also said an adviser to the interim government made an unexpected and unwarranted comment suggesting that politicians are restless to go to power. "This is very unfortunate. We do not expect an individual of his stature to make such remarks."

The BNP secretary general further expressed fear that the longer the government postpones the elections, the higher the likelihood that Hasina and her associates will be able to regain their influence.

On the same day, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas also called on the government to clear the timeframe required for state reforms, and announce an polls schedule at the earliest.

Citing reference to the fall of the Awami League government, he warned, "The people of the country did not accept the government led by Awami League which remained in power for the last 16 years without voting. They [the people] will not accept this government for a long period either."

Meanwhile, the BNP has decided to hold huge showdowns on 8 November at all divisional cities, including the capital, as part of its "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" events, intending to send a "subtle message" to the interim government.