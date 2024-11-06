US embassy hosts election watch gathering 

The US Embassy in Dhaka today hosted an exciting Presidential Election Watch Party at the American Center, offering a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand.

The event provided a platform for youth leaders and civil society members to witness and engage in discussions on the US Presidential Election, its significance, and the impact of youth engagement on democracy, according to a press release.

The event featured interactive activities, such as a mock election where attendees voted for their favorite American sweets; two panel discussions; and two speakers from the United States, including one Bangladeshi reporter.

Participants also watched live updates from the United States as election results began to unfold, offering the invitees a front-row seat to this critical event.

"The US electoral process is a testament to democracy in action," said the US embassy's Chargé d'Affaires, Megan Bouldin.

"By engaging Bangladeshi youth in this experience, we are fostering a better understanding of democracy and the importance of civic engagement, " she said.

She hoped this event would inspire future leaders in Bangladesh to recognise the power of their voices in shaping their own democratic processes.

This watch party is a part of the US Embassy's efforts to strengthen cross-cultural ties and promote democratic values, the release added.