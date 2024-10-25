People won't wait indefinitely for election: BNP leader Gayeshwar

Bangladesh

UNB
25 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 07:31 pm

Related News

People won't wait indefinitely for election: BNP leader Gayeshwar

He expressed concern over various statements made by some advisers that have raised doubts about holding the election within a reasonable timeframe

UNB
25 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 07:31 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. File Photo: Collected
BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy. File Photo: Collected

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today (25 October) urged the interim government to prioritise completing electoral reforms fast, as people will not wait indefinitely for the next national election.

"The interim government was tasked with the main issue of ensuring a credible election and restoring people's voting rights, " Gayeshwar made the remarks at an introductory meeting of the Munshiganj District unit Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

"However, it is focusing on other issues, straying from the primary problem," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, expressed concern over various statements made by some advisers that have raised doubts about holding the election within a reasonable timeframe.

"We'll say Alhamdulillah for everything you do, but it should have a time limit, and patience has a time limit. Create a quick outline of the election and then do the rest," he said.

The BNP leader also pointed out that if the government attempts to address everything, nothing will succeed. "There is no need for new reforms, as the people won't wait indefinitely for elections."

Stating that it is the responsibility of politicians to reform the state, he said the interim government should not take months after months for the reforms.

Gayeshwar noted that the BNP has already presented a 31-point reform outline which the government can review and engage in talks with political parties.

"Reforms should be based on consensus with political parties. Political problems need to be resolved by politicians," he observed.

The BNP leader said that a plot of depoliticisation initiated during the 1/11 political changeover is still ongoing. "Politics has to be dealt with through politics."

"If you (govt) think that only students put you in power, then you are wrong, and you'll stumble. The anti-autocracy movement is the final outcome of years of agitation by people of all classes and professions," he said.

Top News / Politics

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy / BNP / interim government / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

10h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

12h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

8h | Videos
Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

12h | Videos
North Korea has sent troops to Russia

North Korea has sent troops to Russia

10h | Videos
In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

9h | Videos