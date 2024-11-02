Shujan supports proportional representation-based election 

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, commonly known as Shujan, expressed its strong support for proportional representation-based elections.

The organisation also called for the restoration of a non-party caretaker government system and the introduction of a negative voting provision.

At a press conference in Chattogram, the civil society organisation also presented a series of recommendations to the reform commissions formed by the interim government.

Advocate Aktar Kabir Chowdhury, member secretary of Chattogram Divisional Coordinating Committee of Shujan, read the written statement at the event, organised for creating voter awareness and civic activism.

Among the recommendations, Shujan urged the Constitution Reform Commission to prioritise several key reforms, including the reintroduction of a non-party caretaker government system and the implementation of a proportional representation electoral system that ensures one-third representation for women.

They also advocate for the establishment of a bicameral parliament, outlining the election method and professional structure of the upper house.

Shujan also called for a limit of two terms for the office of Prime Minister, a balance of powers between the President and the Prime Minister, and reforms to Article 70 of the Constitution to promote a truly secular framework.

The convener of the committee, economist Professor Muhammad Sikandar Khan and the coordinator of Shujan's central committee, Dilip Sarkar, were also present.

Professor Sikandar Khan emphasised the importance of constitutional amendments, stating, "If the interim government lacks the authority to amend the Constitution, a memorandum of understanding should be signed among political parties, ensuring that any party coming to power commits to initiating constitutional reforms with the support of others."

Shujan also urged the Electoral Reforms Commission for repealing the current Election Commission Appointment Act, establishing a new law, ensuring representation from both government and opposition parties in the search committee, and granting the Commission authority to appoint personnel. They also recommend amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO).