UAE businesses eye skilled manpower, investments in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:11 pm

The FBCCI president emphasised the numerous measures taken by the Bangladeshi government to attract foreign investments

A meeting was held between FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Courtesy
A meeting was held between FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Courtesy

Businesses and entrepreneurs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are interested in investing in Bangladesh and hiring skilled manpower from the country. 

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce discussed the issues during a meeting held recently in Dubai, UAE, reads a press release. 

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), assured UAE investors all kinds of support in this regard. 

The discussions revolved around enhancing economic collaboration between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between the two nations, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said the United Arab Emirates is a genuine friend of Bangladesh. 

"UAE has always stood by Bangladesh as one of the partners in the economic development of Bangladesh. Hundreds of thousands of our remittance warrior brothers and sisters are working tirelessly to strengthen the country's economy by sending remittances from the UAE," he added. 

He reassured the UAE businessmen of FBCCI's commitment to providing full support for investments and skilled manpower collaborations.

Mahbubul Alam emphasised the numerous measures taken by the Bangladeshi government to attract foreign investments, showcasing the potential sectors available for UAE businessmen. 

He highlighted the establishment of 100 Special Economic Zones (EPZ) and the completion of major infrastructure projects like the Matarbari deep-sea port, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Bridge, and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which showcases the commitment of the Government to ensure a safe and smooth business  environment. 

Encouraging UAE businessmen to explore investment opportunities, the FBCCI president pointed to the success stories of countries like Japan, India, and Korea, who have already invested in EPZs. 

He specifically drew attention to the vast investment potential in Chittagong, Payra, and Matarbari deep-sea ports. 

FBCCI President also urged UAE companies to consider Bangladesh's globally recognised sectors, such as garment, ceramics, leather goods, and jute and jute goods, emphasising the benefits of investment in these areas. 

In response, Dubai Chamber President Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah expressed the keen interest of UAE businessmen in Bangladesh. 

He also mentioned that a team has already been formed by the Dubai Chamber to verify the investment potential in Bangladesh. 

The Dubai Chamber president also expressed their interest in hiring skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

He also called upon Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in Dubai.   

