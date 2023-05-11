Two killed in oil tanker explosion in Barishal

Two persons died and three others were injured in an explosion in the engine room of an oil tanker on Kirtankhola River in Barishal.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Md Masum, sub-inspector of Naval police, told The Business Standard that two persons died on the spot after a blast occurred at the engine room of MV Ebadee.

The fire has been brought under control. Rescue work is going on.

