Two killed in lightning strikes in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 07:20 pm

Two individuals have lost their lives in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased are identified as 50-year-old Osman Gani from Ghuniyabil village of Kakara Union and 35-year-old Taslima Begum from Kalachandpara village of Chakaria municipality.

According to their family members, Osman Gani was working outside his house around 8:30 am when he was suddenly struck by lightning, causing him to faint. He was immediately rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where the attending doctors pronounced him dead.

Taslima Begum, on the other hand, was bringing cows from the fields during the rain around 8am when she was fatally struck by lightning.

Confirming the deaths, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station, Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, stated that two separate general diaries (GD) have been registered at the police station. The government provides a certain amount of financial assistance in cases of death resulting from natural calamities.

Lightning strikes

