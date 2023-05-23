Lightning strikes kill 9 across the country

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Lightning strikes kill 9 across the country

UNB
23 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:33 pm
Lightning strikes kill 9 across the country

Nine people including a woman died after being struck by lightning in Narsingdi, Chandpur, Kurigram and Brahmanbaria districts on Tuesday.

Of them, four were killed in three upazilas of Narsingdi district.

The deceased were identified as Jabed Mia, 12, son of Ismail Mia of Gopinathpur village and Samsunnahar, 45, wife of Momraz Mia of Fakirer Char village in Raipura upazila in Narsingdi while Khokon Mia, 30, son of Khorshed Mia and Raihan Mia, 30, son of Badal Mia of Shibpur and Monohardi upazilas respectively from the same district.

Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge of Monohardi Police Station, said Raihan Mia, a Qatar expatriate, died on the spot when a streak of thunder struck him while returning home amid rain in the afternoon.

Besides, Samsunnahar died while she was engaged in taking paddy husk near her residence around 11am during rain in Raipura upazila, said Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Raipur police station.

Meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck Jabed Mia while he was playing football around 2 pm in Raipura upazila, the OC said.

Khokon Mia, a farmer died by lightning strike while working in his field in Shibpur upazila.

Two farmers died in Kurigram's Ulipur and Chilmari upazila after being struck by lightning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shahjalal, 45, of Ulipur upazila and Obru Sheikh, 50, of Chilmari upazila's Raniganj union.  

Meanwhile, Hasan Majhi -- a resident of Sadar upazila of Chandpur -- died after being struck by lightning in Sadar upazila of Chandpur. He was 45.

Md Al Mamun Patwary, chairman of Rampur union under the upazila, confirmed the incident saying that Hasan was killed as the lightning struck him while collecting mangoes amid heavy rainfall.

Two labourers were killed and another injured in separate lightning strikes in Nasirnagar and Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria.

The deceased were identified as Mojammel Huq of Nasirnagar upazila's Goalnagar union and Monu Mia of Bancharampur's Manikpur area.

The Nasirnagar upazila administration gave Tk 25,000 to the family of the deceased.

Top News

Lightning strikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

14h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

12h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

14h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

4h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

11h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

2h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss