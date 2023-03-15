3 killed by lightning strike in Shariatpur

Three people died and one got injured after being struck by lightning in Shariatpur on Wednesday (15 March).

The deceased include a teenager in Zajira upazila of the district, and a Saudi expatriate and a housewife in Vedarganj upazila, Jazira Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamrul Hasan Sohel and Vederganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Also, a one and a half year old child named Suramani, daughter of Salim Sheikh of Kacharikanti village in the same upazila, fell ill due to the loud noise during lightning.

When the child was brought to Zajira Health Complex, the doctor on duty sent her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment after giving first aid.

According to local and upazila administration sources, Sifat Rahman of Madbarkandi village of Barakandi Union of Zajira Upazila died on the spot due to lightning while he was on his way home after picking garlic from a crop field.

Meanwhile, Anwar Begum of North Mahisha village of Vedarganj upazila, died due to lightning while taking the cows to the shed to save them from the rain.

Saudi expatriate Nadeem Munshi of Nazimpur village of the same upazila died due to lightning while returning home after feeding the fish at his farm.