Two flights diverted from Dhaka to Sylhet amid dense fog

Two international flights landed at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet, after being unable to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to dense fog.

Due to heavy fog, two US Bangla flights from Kuala Lumpur and Sharjah were diverted to Sylhet and landed at Osmani International Airport between 7:30am and 8:30am on Tuesday, confirmed Hafiz Ahmed.

Assistant Manager of US Bangla's Sylhet division Belayet Hossain Limon said a flight from Kuala Lumpur with 103 passengers landed at Osmani International Airport at 7:30am and another flight from Sharjah with 144 passengers landed at 8:20am.

The two flights took off for Dhaka between 9:30am and 10:00am after the weather became normal, he added.