Two dead, 2 injured as bus hits autorickshaw in Cumilla

UNB
24 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 08:09 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people were dead and two were injured after a bus rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Yakub Ali, 30, son of Billal Hossain at Malikhil village in Daudkandi upazila, and Jotsna Begum, 55, wife of Abul Kashem in Chhotana village of Devidwar upazila.

The injured Nusrat Jahan,7, and auto driver Mazarul,38, were first admitted to Gouripur Hospital. Later, they were sent to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated.

Md Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said a Cumilla-bound bus of Tisha Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw in Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 11:30 am, leaving Jotsna Begum dead on the spot.

Yakub Ali died on the way to the hospital, added the OC.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, said the officer, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

