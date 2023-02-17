Two city college teachers quit under BCL pressure

17 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Photo: UNB
Two teachers of Government City College, Chattogram have resigned from their respective posts in the face of movement by local unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League that accused them of failure to print images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the college's academic calendar.

The two are the college Teachers' Council secretary Azam Mohammad Anowar Sadat and Teachers' Club Secretary Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin.

They submitted the resignation papers to college Principal Dr Sudipa Dutta from their posts on Thursday afternoon.

The college unit BCL men have been agitating to press home their four-point demand including resignation of the teachers since the calendar was printed with no images of Bangabandhu and the premier.

The demands included relieving the duo teachers from the posts of Teachers' Club and Teachers' Council, taking administrative measures against printing committee Convener Md Alamgir and Member Secretary Arif Moin Uddin Khan, republishing the calendar by cancelling earlier one and excluding teachers having anti-liberation spirit, from the sub-committee of any programme in future.

Contacted, principal Dr Sudipa acknowledged that the teachers stepped down from the posts in the face of demand by the BCL.

The teachers, however, declined to make comments on this issue.

The college unit BCL Convener Ashis Sarkar Nayon said they have been protesting since they noticed that images of Bangabandhu and the PM were missing from the calendar.

"Finally the teachers resigned from their posts due to our movement," he added.

