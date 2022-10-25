Two CCC officials sacked for taking bribe

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

Two CCC officials sacked for taking bribe

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 10:43 pm
The apartment building that was built with a promise to relocate the slum dwellers is currently being used as the head office of the Chattogram City Corporation. Photo: TBS
The apartment building that was built with a promise to relocate the slum dwellers is currently being used as the head office of the Chattogram City Corporation. Photo: TBS

Two officials of the revenue department of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have been sacked for taking bribes in exchange of reducing holding taxes.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury issued the order against the officials – Kazi Mohammad Lutfur Rahman and Mosleh Uddin, tax collectors of the revenue circle 7 – on Monday (24 October).

Besides, show cause notices would be issued against 10 more officials regarding the same allegation, CCC sources said.

According to sources, there have been longstanding allegations of bribery against CCC officials in the name of reducing holding taxes.

On 15 October, Chattogram Taxpayers Protection Association, an organisation protesting against increasing holding tax in the port city, brought forward a Tk200 crore bribery allegation against CCC officials at a press conference.

Later, on 19 October, Anti-Corruption Commission and intelligence agencies provided a list of 12 people allegedly involved in bribery to the mayor after conducting an investigation.

The disciplinary action has been taken based on the report.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, said, "Any irregularity and corruption regarding holding tax will not be tolerated. Those who will be show-caused will also be sacked if they fail to give a satisfactory reply."

The 10 officials who have been show-caused include Md Salim Uddin Shhikder, tax officer of revenue circle-3, Abul Kalam, deputy tax officer of revenue circle-6, Md Kamrul Hasan, deputy tax officer of revenue circle-7, Rajiv Chowdhury, tax collector of revenue circle-7, Md Salauddin, tax collector of revenue circle-1, Taybur Rahma, tax collector of revenue circle-2, Anis Uddin, tax collector of revenue circle-4, Tridip Das, tax collector of revenue circle-5, Abdul Momen Patwari, tax collector of revenue circle-6 and Mshkatul Islam, tax collector of revenue circle-7.

House owners under the Chattogram City Corporation have now been paying almost double the holding tax than before from the current financial year.

Early in this year, the local government ministry withdrew the suspension order on the increased tax rate formulated in FY 2017-18.

CCC / Bribery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

10h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

14h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

9h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

3h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka