Türkiye celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

Turkish embassy on Thursday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

On the occasion, a function was organised at the residence of the Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh in the diplomatic zone of Baridhara in the capital.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan graced the function as the chief guest while Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen, his wife Juhal Sen, parliament members, diplomats from different countries stationed here and journalists joined the program, among others.

In his speech, Faruk Khan said the relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye are historically deep-rooted and based on mutual respect, friendship, trust and solidarity.

"The excellent bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries are also manifested through the reciprocal engagements and exchanges at the highest levels," he said.

Pointing out that Bangladesh is a desired destination for business and investment, the minister said, the country offers the best investment environment in South Asia providing sites and services in EPZs and 100 exclusive economic zones.

The tax holidays, full repatriation of capital and profit as well as sovereign guarantee make Bangladesh an investment heaven, which can be utilised by Turkish investors, he added.

The minister hoped that trade volume between the two countries would be able to touch the landmark of USD 2 billion shortly as It has already crossed the USD 1 billion mark and reached almost USD 1.5 billion.

In his remarks, the Turkish ambassador reiterated his gratitude to the Bangladesh people and government for their support during the earthquake that struck Türkiye on 6 February 2023.

In addition to economic and commercial relations, the ambassador said, defence industry cooperation has also been improving between Türkiye and Bangladesh.

He said his country has been undertaking great achievements in the defence industry in recent years.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), Türkiye's fifth generation fighter jet KAAN successfully completed its inaugural flight, marking another milestone in the Turkish defence industry," he added.

The ambassador said Turkish Airlines operates daily direct flights between Dhaka and Istanbul and this connectivity makes a great contribution to the promotion of bilateral relations.

Türkiye recognised Bangladesh on 22 February 1974. The Turkish Embassy in Dhaka was opened in 1976 while the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara in 1981.